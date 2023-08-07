‘Promoting educated society, empowering youth’

Rawalpindi:A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at Rawalpindi Women University in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, says a press release.

Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb was the chief guest, while Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry and representatives of Higher Education Commission were in presence. The purpose of the event was to distribute laptops among the students, which is proof of the government’s commitment towards promoting an educated society and empowering the youth. Speaking on the occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb said that technology and knowledge-based education should be used in education.

Emphasizing the importance of building the society, he said that equipping the youth with modern technology is very important because they are the bright future of our nation. He assured the continuation of this scheme from the present government to the caretaker government and the new government. Tahira Aurangzeb appreciated the hard work and efforts of Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal for imparting quality education in the university.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry speaking at the ceremony said that women have better leadership skills than men, so empowering them is very important for the bright future of Pakistan. Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, providing modern devices to the students under the Youth Laptop Scheme is not only commendable but will also help in bridging the digital divide.

He further said that equipping the talented young minds of Pakistan with modern tools to advance in the field of education is the most important need of the hour as technology is of fundamental importance in the modern education system. Dr. Anila congratulated the students who received the laptops and urged them to make effective use of the laptops and asked them to explore new ideas and focus on research to tackle the problems facing Pakistan and the whole world.

The government initiative of Youth Laptop Scheme is a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards digital transformation. Under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, one lakh laptops are being distributed among talented female students across the country.