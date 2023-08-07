Drive against illegal constructions

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, has accelerated its ongoing operations against illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned were regularly conducting operations and taking action against the rules violators. He informed that the authority during an operation sealed the site office of University Town Housing Scheme, KRL Hospital, an illegal under-construction building at plot number 220-A in Saidpur Housing Scheme and demolished different structures. The authority on the directives of the DG carried out operations and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors took part in the operations.