Drive against illegal constructions

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, has accelerated its ongoing operations against illegal constructions.
According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned were regularly conducting operations and taking action against the rules violators. He informed that the authority during an operation sealed the site office of University Town Housing Scheme, KRL Hospital, an illegal under-construction building at plot number 220-A in Saidpur Housing Scheme and demolished different structures. The authority on the directives of the DG carried out operations and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors took part in the operations.
Rawalpindi:A Week-long anti-polio campaign in high-risk areas of Rawalpindi District will start on August 7 in which...
Islamabad:The Headstart School secured top positions in multiple categories of the National Engineering Robotics...
Rawalpindi:Riphah International College and University has felicitated successful students of secondary school...
Rawalpindi:A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 was organized at...
Rawalpindi:The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Rawalpindi has taken notice of the alleged embezzlement of millions of...
Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council Sunday organized the ‘Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan’ flag rally in connection with the...