ACE to summon CO District Council today

Rawalpindi:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi has taken notice of the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in billboards recovery without any tender or contract. The ACE will issue summon against Chief Officer (CO) District Council today (Monday).

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi Official Spokesman Amjad Bhatti told ‘The News’ higher authorities have taken notice of the new item titled ‘Inquiry into alleged embezzlement in billboard recovery ordered’ published in ‘The News’ on August 5. The higher authorities have decided to start an investigation into this serious issue because it was a direct corruption with public money. “We will summon Chief Officer (CO) District Council, Rawalpindi to explain this issue otherwise we will take action according to rules and regulations,” he warned. He appreciated the inquiry order of the Deputy Commissioner on this issue but it was a departmental investigation.

Earlier after getting information, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema took quick action against the alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees in billboards recovery and ordered responsible officials of the District Council to present a detailed record as to how they could do recovery without any tender or contract. After highlighting this corruption issue, the powerful officials of the District Council, Rawalpindi have started using their resources to manage all matters. The District Council officers have also started blaming each other while some of the key post offices blamed Deputy Commissioner that Deputy Commissioner did not sign on papers for advertisement.

The Chief Officer (CO) District Council, Rawalpindi Fazal-e-Akram who is the first cousin of former PTI MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that they were taking billboard tax without any tender or contract. We have completed all formalities to advertise tender for the contract of billboards in the limits of District Council, he claimed. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi who is also the Administrator of the District Court has directed Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Rameesha Javed to investigate the matter and present a detailed report.

Well-placed sources have informed ‘The News’ that corrupt officers of the District Council, Rawalpindi allegedly managed all issues in a smooth manner. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Rameesha Javed called the officers of the District Council a day back on Saturday to explain the issue. However, no details of the meeting could not be learned by the scribe.

‘The News’ again and again tried to call Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Rameesha Javed but she did not attend the phone of the reporter. Some key post officers from District Council, Rawalpindi on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that the Chief Officer (CO) was providing cover to corrupt officers. Sources claimed that Assistant Superintendent Raja Muhammad Hafeez was his frontman and doing each and everything here in District Council, the officers claimed. Several applications against Raja Muhammad Hafeez were already pending in the DC office because Chief Officer was providing him shelter, the officers said.