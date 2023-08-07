PAC organises ‘Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan’ rally

Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Sunday organized the ‘Sab Say Pehlay Pakistan’ flag rally in connection with the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.

The rally led by the Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed started from Murree Road and culminated at the Arts Council. The rally was accompanied by a musical band playing national anthems while the participants of the rally held the Pakistan flag in their hands and chanted Pakistan Zindabad. Dozens of artists including Anjum Khabibi, Yar Muhammad Khan, Raja Abdul Sattar, Arshad Minhas, Sapna Shah, Saeed Anwar, Afzal Latifi, Arshad Khan, Anjam Abbasi, and others participated.

Addressing the rally, the Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed congratulated the nation on the commencement of Independence Day celebrations and said that living nations celebrate their Independence Day with full enthusiasm. He said that there was no substitute for freedom in the world and the world develops only in freedom.

We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, thanks to whom we are breathing freely, according to the government’s vision, Pakistan will soon emerge as a major economic power in the world," he added. He further said, "Punjab Arts Council will organize various programs till August 14." At the end of the rally, a special prayer was offered for the security, development, and prosperity of Pakistan.