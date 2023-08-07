Another 23 test positive for dengue from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 23 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last five days taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from this region of the country to 71 that is alarming.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the number of patients being tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities is registering a continuous increase as in the last week of July, a total of 13 patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while from July 18 to 24, the number of patients confirmed positive for the infection from the region was eight.

According to health experts, the confirmation of 23 patients for dengue fever from the twin cities in the last five days hints that the population may face an outbreak of the infection in the coming days. It is important that to date, a total of 54 patients have been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district while 17 from Islamabad Capital Territory. Health experts say that the situation regarding spread of dengue fever is still under control at least at the time though they fear the region may have a surge in the number of cases in the next two weeks or so as the most suitable season for breeding and growth of dengue fever in this region of the country has already set in.

It is worth mentioning here that the dengue fever vector, mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ are being found in abundance in this region of the country and the patients are already there making the situation more alarming. The health departments in Rawalpindi and the federal capital have been working hard on surveillance and case response activities to avoid spread of dengue fever in the region.