LGH issues annual performance report

LAHORE:Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has released the annual performance report of its hospital, according to which during the last fiscal year, a total of 2,448,123 patients were given medical treatment in Emergency and Outdoor Departments.

It is mentionable that 278,000 patients have increased as compare to the last year. Principal LGH Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has also expressed his full confidence in the performance of the institution. It was announced by PGMI/AMC Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while presiding over a meeting held here to issue the annual performance report from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Giving the details of the data of the hospital, he added that in the emergency 1,166,190 patients were supplied with equipment from syringe to operation, medicines and tests were provided free of charge, 1,281,923 patients came in the Outdoor, of which 76,630 patients were admitted. 150,123 Ultrasounds were performed while more than 10,000 births took place and they were discharged with protective injections.

The principal highlighted that 17,283 dialysis, 63,033 ECG, 669 Neuro Angiography and 1746 patients were given radiation for treatment. He expressed his determination to use all his energies to build the hospital and continue to provide facilities to all citizens without any interruption.