Official rates not implemented in City

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of essential vegetables and seasonal fruits was recorded this week as almost 20 to 40 per rise in the rates witnessed.

Alongside increasing trend in the rates of the perishable, non-implementation of official rate lists was also seen everywhere in the absence of any checks and balances from the authorities. Overcharging was seen not only on vegetables and fruits but also on milk, curd, grains and meat. The price of chicken meat was slightly increased but it was not available at official rates anywhere. The price of chicken was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs366-380 per kg, sold at Rs390-420 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs570 per kg, and sold at Rs590-900 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-54 per kg, mixed sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58-63 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs48-52 per kg, and C-grade by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs110-115 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, B&C mixed sold at Rs140-150 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs350-365, sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs890-910 per kg, sold at Rs1,200 per kg. Cucumber Farm price increased by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Brinjal price increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Bitter gourd price increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. The price of spinach farm gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Zucchini local increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of lemon local reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs134-140 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Ladyfinger price was raised by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) price increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Beans price fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Pea price was increased by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs80-345 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-250 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of Banana A-category reduced, fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-60 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen.

Peach price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120-175 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 250 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs55-240 per kg, sold at Rs150-300 per kg.Grapes Gola price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Pomegranate local price reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.