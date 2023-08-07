19th Muharram processions security

LAHORE:Lahore police provided security to 71 majlis and 13 processions held across the City on 19th of Muharram.

Two SPs, 9 DSPs, 22 SHOs, including 117 upper subordinates and around 2,000 jawans were deputed for security. DIG Operations also inspected the roof duty around the Imambargah Sada Hussain, Shahdara.