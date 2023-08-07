Volunteer programme ‘Justju’ for students’ character building launched

LAHORE:Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab in collaboration with LUMS, DC Office Lahore and Punjab Food Authority launched 'Justju', the biggest volunteer programme in the history of Lahore on Sunday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider were the guests of honour on this occasion.

They appreciated the enthusiasm of the volunteers in the training session. Speaking on this occasion, the CM’s adviser said that in the shape of 'Justju', the best gift has been given to the people of the country to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in the best possible manner.

He said that the volunteer teams are being sent to the field after giving regular curriculum and training. ‘Regular curriculum has been arranged for character building of students in schools.’

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that along with co-curricular activities, extra-curricular activities are also very important for students. ‘Launching 'Justju' on the occasion of Independence Day is an excellent initiative to promote social responsibility and character building at the school level.’

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that 1,175 volunteers would train children in patience, tolerance, law-abiding and civic responsibility in schools. ‘These volunteer teachers will also teach children about safe food, basic hygiene and balanced diet in schools.’ She said the volunteer teams will spend a week in schools in small groups.