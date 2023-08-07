103 POs arrested in six months

LAHORE:Punjab police arrested 103 proclaimed offenders (POs) in six months with the help of Interpol from different countries of the world.
The POs were arrested from America, Great Britain, Italy, Europe, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates. As per IG Punjab, with the cooperation of Interpol, all the legal requirements, including the issuance of red notices, the culprits were taken back to Pakistan.
