Monday August 07, 2023
Lahore

Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 07, 2023

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,097 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these acicdents, nine people died, whereas 1,164 were injured. Out of these, 591 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 573 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.