Four bodies found

Four persons, including a woman, found dead in different areas of the provincial capital on Sunday.

A 25-year-old youth was found dead near Nawankot Bakar Mandi and a 26-year-old youth was recovered dead from Factory Area Walton Road. Similarly, a 40-year-old man was found dead in the Sanda area and a 40-year-old unidentified woman was recovered dead from Mian Mir Bara Dari, Mustafa Abad. Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, two persons were found dead from various parts of the City on Sunday. A 36-year-old man was recovered dead from Lower Mall area. The police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, might have died of excessive use of drugs. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman was found dead on the side of the road near Kot Lakhpat Shanghai Bridge. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.