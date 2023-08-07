Minor dies in roof collapse

LAHORE:A nine-month-old girl was killed and five others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Defence Phase 8 on Sunday.
On being informed about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and carried out rescue operation. They removed the body of the girl Tayyaba and five injured people from the debris and shifted to hospital. The rescue spokesman said that the roof caved in due to recent rains.
