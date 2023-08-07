Iran appoints Western-sanctioned official to head top court

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday appointed Mohammed Jafar Montazeri, who is under US and British sanctions, to head the Islamic republic´s top court.
Montazeri was named the supreme court chief after the “opinions of all the court judges” were taken into consideration, the judiciary´s Mizan Online website said.
The 75-year-old, who had served prosecutor general since 2016, would be succeeded in his former post by Mohammad Kazem Movahedi Azad, the chief of High Disciplinary Court of Judges which investigates judicial conduct, Mizan added.
Montazeri was placed under US sanctions in December, with Washington identifying him as having a role in “overseeing the prosecution of protesters” during mass demonstrations in Iran last year. Britain followed suit in January and imposed punitive measures against Montazeri following the execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari for spying.
