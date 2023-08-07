10 dead migrants wash ashore in Tunisia

TUNIS: The bodies of 10 migrants have been found on a beach in Tunisia, near the city of Sfax which has seen a spike this year in Europe-bound sea crossings, authorities said on Sunday.
Tunisia has become a major gateway for irregular migrants and asylum seekers primarily from other parts of Africa, attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life.
“Ten bodies have been found over the past 48 hours by coast guard units” north of Sfax in Tunisia´s centre-east, the national guard said in a statement.
Sfax court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi told AFP it had been informed of the discovery of “eight bodies, all apparently sub-Saharan Africans” and investigators were working to identify them.
The dead migrants were “found between Friday and Saturday” during a windstorm that had possibly sunken their boat, Masmoudi said, but noted no reported shipwrecks off Sfax.
