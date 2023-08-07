UAE sends military vehicles to Chad

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has sent military vehicles and other security gear to Chad in support of anti-”terrorism” efforts and border protection, the oil-rich Gulf state said on Sunday.

Chad is a neighbour of Niger, where a coup late last month toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the jihadist-plagued Sahel region.

The UAE´s official news agency WAM included a photo of several desert-coloured armoured vehicles, with the Emirati and Chadian flags draped over two of them. Emirati firm NIMR manufactures the vehicles.

“The UAE has sent a shipment of military vehicles and security equipment to the Republic of Chad, to support its capabilities in combatting terrorism and enhancing border protection,” WAM said, without providing details on the equipment.

WAM said the two countries had signed a military cooperation agreement in June during a visit by Chad´s president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who has led the country since his father Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds battling rebels more than two years ago. The military cooperation pact was one of several bilateral agreements signed between the two countries, WAM said.