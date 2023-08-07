14 dead in north China rains

BEIJING: At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain hit China´s northeastern Jilin province, state media reported on Sunday, the latest fatalities from more than a week of weather-related disasters across the country.
China has been hit with record heavy rains in recent weeks, with Beijing saying on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month.
A further 14 deaths and one missing person were reported on Sunday by state-run broadcaster CCTV, citing local authorities, after heavy rain in the northeastern city of Shulan.
Heavy rains in the area had now “basically ended”, state news agency Xinhua said, with almost 19,000 evacuated and 21 “temporary relocation facilities” set up.
Torrential rain brought on in the aftermath of Storm Doksuri, which hit mainland China as a typhoon before veering northwards, is the most severe since records began 140 years ago.
Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, which destroyed infrastructure and flooded entire districts.
PINGYUAN, China: At least 23 people were injured and dozens of buildings collapsed, state media reported, after a...
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday called on the United States and Britain to extradite former officials accused of facilitating...
TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday appointed Mohammed Jafar Montazeri, who is under US and British sanctions, to head the Islamic...
LISBON: More than 1,000 firefighters battled a wildfire in central Portugal on Sunday as officials warned that...
RIYADH: A senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday that talks in Saudi Arabia to make headway towards a peaceful...
TUNIS: The bodies of 10 migrants have been found on a beach in Tunisia, near the city of Sfax which has seen a spike...