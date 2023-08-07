Two dead after police chase scooter in France

LIMOGES, France: A teenager riding a scooter and his adult passenger were killed in France after an encounter with police, during which officers said on Sunday the pair fled a patrol and crashed into another vehicle.

The incident comes just weeks after France was engulfed by its worst rioting for years following the police shooting of Nahel, an unarmed 17-year-old of Arab origin, during a road stop.

In the latest deadly incident, police sources say the moped fled at the sight of a police patrol that was preparing to stop it, with officers giving chase before abandoning the pursuit in Limoges, western France.

Police claim the moped then jumped a red traffic light and collided with a car, killing the 16-year-old rider instantly and injuring the adult passenger, who later died of his injuries in hospital.

Limoges city hall said the car was carrying a father and his young children, who were “shocked and traumatised”. On the city´s General Leclerc avenue, a major thoroughfare lined with residential buildings, the roadway was strewn with sawdust and crosses indicating the positions of the bodies, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.