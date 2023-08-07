Trump to seek new judge in election conspiracy trial

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said on Sunday he will petition a US court to have the judge in his criminal trial recused, arguing the person overseeing the jury deciding the ex-president´s fate will not give him a fair shake.
The twice-impeached Republican has unleashed a stream of invective against those prosecuting him or running the case in which he faces charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and defraud the United States. His latest target: US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama presiding over the case in Washington.
“There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge ´assigned´ to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she,” Trump, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social platform.
