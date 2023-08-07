Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over X posts

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Sunday said his social media company X would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.
Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.
“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” he wrote on the site. “No limit. Please let us know.”
Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money. Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.
Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.
PINGYUAN, China: At least 23 people were injured and dozens of buildings collapsed, state media reported, after a...
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday called on the United States and Britain to extradite former officials accused of facilitating...
TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday appointed Mohammed Jafar Montazeri, who is under US and British sanctions, to head the Islamic...
LISBON: More than 1,000 firefighters battled a wildfire in central Portugal on Sunday as officials warned that...
RIYADH: A senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday that talks in Saudi Arabia to make headway towards a peaceful...
TUNIS: The bodies of 10 migrants have been found on a beach in Tunisia, near the city of Sfax which has seen a spike...