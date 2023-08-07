Kurdish woman sews lips in Iran prison protest

PARIS: A Kurdish woman jailed in Iran has sewn her lips together at the start of a hunger strike to protest not being allowed leave from jail, a rights group said on Sunday.

Soheila Mohammadi, who has served three years of a five year term, took the action at her prison in the city of Urmia in northwestern Iran, the Norway-based rights group Hengaw said in a statement.

Arrested in autumn of 2020, she was convicted of membership of the armed group Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), which pushes for self-determination for Iran´s Kurdish minority.