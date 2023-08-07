Fate of PHF still hanging in the balance

ISLAMABAD: The fate of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) still hangs in the balance as the decision of prime minister’s appointed high-profile committee is pending with the patron’s office for its final approval.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that all the relevant documents and the briefing from the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination have been forwarded for the prime minister's consumption and the decision if taken could come at any moment.

“There were a few more documents required that have been sent to the PM office a few days back. Now it is up to the prime minister to decide on the future formation of Pakistan hockey in the light of recommendations finalized by the committee headed by Khawaja Asif.”

With just a couple of days remaining for the assemblies’ dissolution, chances are there that something could come up soon to shape the hockey system in the country.

The high profile body met last week to finalise its recommendations on the future formation of PHF in the country. However, the efforts are being made by the present PHF to use its influence to convince the patron to continue with the current hockey setup.

Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq, both the members of committee, approved replacing the current setup with fresh faces. They approved all the recommendations of the Evaluation Committee and agreed that hockey’s progress has been on a halt for years now. The committee members were of the opinion that there is no way out of this stalemate than to replace the current setup.

It was recommended that Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination and PSB may asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard. It would be up to the PSB and the concerned ministry to make arrangements for free and fair elections and ensure a timely change of guards at the helm of PHF in case the decision comes from the top.

Evaluation Committee recommended removing the current PHF setup. The committee unanimously recommended conducting free and fair elections under an interim setup. The interim arrangement will help scrutinise all the clubs and establish the new clubs’ voting rights.