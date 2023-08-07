NT Strike clinch Top End T20 trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens were beaten by 46 runs in the final of the Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena on Sunday.

Jack Wood's brilliant unbeaten century led Northern Territory Strike to a convincing victory over Pakistan Shaheens. Northern Territory Strike won the toss and chose to bat first, putting up an imposing total of 185 for four in their allotted 20 overs. Jack Wood, the right-handed batsman, was the star of the innings, scoring an impressive 101 not out off just 59 deliveries. His innings included eight fours and five sixes. Wood was well-supported by Jason Sangha, who contributed 33 runs off 23 balls, including one four and three sixes, forging a valuable 71-run partnership for the second wicket.

Pakistan Shaheens' bowlers had a tough time. Spinners Aaliyan Mahmood, Ali Asfand, and Arafat Minhas each took one wicket, while left-arm pacer Sajjad Ali also grabbed one wicket.

In response, the Pakistan Shaheens managed to score 139 for seven in their 20 overs. Arafat Minhas, who came in to bat at number six, was the top-scorer for his team with a quick 41 runs off 30 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes. Muhammad Irfan Khan (24 runs off 25 balls with one four) and Shamyl Hussain (23 runs off 19 balls with three fours) were the other notable contributors.

For Northern Territory Strike, Brodie Symons proved to be the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 16 runs in his three overs.