Pak U16 volleyballers get cash awards

LAHORE: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Saturday night honoured the national Under-16 volleyball team with cash awards here at the Lahore Gymkhana for finishing as runners-up in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Under-16 Volleyball Championship held in Tashkent recently.

The players and officials of the unit were handed over Rs100,000 each for their exceptional performance on their debut international event.

Just days after the four-nation CAVA event the same Under-16 brigade also finished fourth in the inaugural Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship also held in Tashkent.

Pakistan team lost their bronze medal match against Chinese Taipei. Had they won that show they would have qualified for the next year’s Under-17 World Championship.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation’s (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob praised his lads for their exceptional show in Tashkent.

“It's an occasion of happiness that our lads have shown such a fine performance,” Yaqoob said on the occasion. “We were not expecting such talent. They performed outstandingly,” Yaqoob said.

“They beat Iran 3-2 and then defeated Kazakhstan to win the silver. It was a competitive event. They then grabbed fourth position in the Asian Championship. Unfortunately they lost to Chinese Taipei in the third place game and had they won that match we would have qualified for the Under-17 World Championship,” Yaqoob said. “Next year they will be sent to Under-18 event. Saeed and Laeeq trained them and they worked very hard. When they beat Iran, Iran was very depressed because they had brought in a solid support crew while we had a small contingent,” Yaqoob said.