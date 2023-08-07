Huzaifa recognised as member of 2023 All-American Team

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash player Huzaifa Ibrahim has been recognised as a member of the 2023 All-American Team by the United States Squash Racquets Association.

Kevin D Klipstein, President & CEO of the US Squash, stated in a certificate of recognition: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and US Squash, I am pleased to share that you have been named an All-American for the 2022-2023 squash season.

“All-American recognition is granted only to players who have reached the highest level of either national junior tournaments or in high school league play. Achieving this is a significant accomplishment and you deserve to be proud.”

It is to be noted that US Squash began recognising All-American junior squash athletes in the 2013-2014 season and there are two ways to earn this title: being nationally ranked within the top 4 in the Under-17 Division or within the top 8 in the Under-19 Division; or through nominations of top players from each accredited high school league.

“All-American athletes demonstrate leadership on and off the court and act as role models of sportsmanship to their fellow players,” stated Kevin Klipstein.

“Congratulations on earning the recognition as an All-American. We commend you for your hard work, leadership, and achieving competitive excellence this season."

Kevin D. Klisten, the President, and Harry Smith, Senior Director of Junior Development, also presented Huzaifa a shield for his achievements in reaching the highest level in junior squash. “He is the only player from Pakistan to achieve this honor,” said Jahanzeb Masood, who is Huzaifa’s coach and mentor, while talking to ‘The News’ from Houston, US.