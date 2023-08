CITY PULSE

Quest of the Self

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rahman. Titled ‘Quest of the Self’, the show will run at the gallery until August 10. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

A Wanderer’s Archive

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shanzay Subzwari and Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘A Wanderer’s Archive’, the show will run at the gallery until August 17. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Diptych

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until August 22. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Azadi Art Mela

The Art & Culture Committee 2023-24 chair of Rotary District 3271, in collaboration with the ArtOne62 gallery, is holding ‘Azadi Art Mela’ on August 13. The event is an extraordinary celebration of art, culture and freedom with talented artists, captivating exhibitions and engaging workshops to experience the beauty and diversity of artistic expression. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Lincoln Corner anniversary

The Pakistan American Cultural Center’s Lincoln Corner Karachi is celebrating its seventh anniversary on August 8. The event features activities and panel discussions, with the opportunity to attend thought-provoking talks, connect with industry experts, and take part in interesting sessions, screenings and games. Visit bit.ly/07YearsofLCK for registration or contact 021-35215305 for more information.

Exploring Layers

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rehmat Hazara. Titled ‘Exploring Layers’, the show will run at the gallery until August 10. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Landscape Painting Today

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqsa Khan Nasar, Faraz Aamer Khan, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hassaan Gondal, Irfan Channa, Kiran Waseem, Noman Siddiqui, Noor ul Ain Nasir Khan, SM Raza and Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Landscape Painting Today’, the show will run at the gallery until August 18. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Juloos

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a theatrical play marking the final performance of third-year students. Penned by Badal Sircar and directed by Fawad Khan, the play titled ‘Juloos’ will run at 8pm from August 18 to August 20 at Studio 2. Contact 0300-0802397 for registration and more information.