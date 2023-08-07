PM okays 10 nominees as HEC members

The prime minister has approved 10 nominees from the list of names that was sent to him for finalising the appointments of members of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Ten panels containing 30 names were sent to the PM for the appointments of 10 HEC members.

The names approved by the premier include Dawood Engineering University Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain, Allah Bakhsh University VC Dr Arbela Bhutto, Balochistan University ex-VC Dr Ehsanullah Kakar, plastic surgeon Dr Farid Ahmed Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief secretary Shakeel Durrani.

The other nominees whose names have been approved are former federal secretary Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar, Shikarpur University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Ahmed Shah, Run Group Founder Haider Amin, former federal secretary Shoaib Mir Memon and the Fatima Jinnah Medical

University’s Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.