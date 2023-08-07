Man allegedly killed by second wife in Lyari

A woman with the help of her three daughters allegedly killed her husband in the Lyari area on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house located in Noor Muhammad Village within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station.
Upon receiving the information from union committee chairman Shahid Hussain Baloch, police reached the property and found the body that was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The deceased person was identified as 60-year-old Aslam Baloch, son of Ismail Baloch.
Police said it was yet to be ascertained whether the deceased man’s second wife Seema and her three daughters themselves killed him with a sharp instrument or hired someone else to kill him. After the murder, the suspects locked the house and escaped, police said, adding that the body had been halved and it appeared to be around 20 hours old.
