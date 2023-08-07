Faulty investigations lead to acquittal in drug possession case

A model court has acquitted a man allegedly caught with hashish near an educational institution in Korangi, citing faulty investigations, including police's failure to establish safe custody and transmission of the seized drugs.

In January this year, Abdul Faraz was apprehended by the excise police after he was allegedly found in possession of 3.6 kilogrammes of charas (hashish) on Jama Milia Road near the Gulshan Technical Institute.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court (East) recently observed that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the charge against the accused beyond the shadow of the doubt as it did not place on record evidence regarding use, purchase or sale of the alleged seized drugs and there were contradictions about the date the case property was dispatched to a chemical examiner and where it was kept during the period before being sent for the examination.

"In a nutshell, it would be easy to assume that nothing is available on record to show that as to how case property was kept/handled prior to sending to the chemical examiner and prosecution had not been able to establish that after the alleged recovery, the substance so recovered was kept in safe custody and safely transmitted to the office of the chemical examiner without being tampered or replaced while in transit," the judge remarked. "Under these circumstances, the chemical report lost its sanctity for the reason that the prosecution could not prove safe custody of the case property."

Besides, the judge went on, there were material contradictions, discrepancies, and anomalies in the statements of witnesses. He observed that it was very clear that things were not done in the manner as was stated by the prosecution, therefore, evidence of witnesses was neither truthful nor reliable to convict the accused

The court, therefore, acquitted the accused by giving him the benefit of the doubt. According to the prosecution, on January 20, the excise police captured the accused near the Gulshan Technical Institute and during search, three packets of hashish weighing 3.6 kilogrammes were found in his possession. In his statement under the Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the accused claimed innocence stating that the police had picked him up from his house and took him to the police station where a suspect, Kaleem Baig, was already confined in the lockup in the present case.

He alleged that the police set the man free after he paid a bribe, and they demanded Rs500,000 from him as well for his release but on his failure to pay the same, they framed him in the case. The FIR was lodged under the sections 6 and 9(I)3-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.