‘Head and neck cancers completely curable if diagnosed early’

Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide and a major cause of death and disability globally. Its symptoms include tumours in areas above the collarbone with the three major subdivisions including oral cancer, laryngeal cancer, and nasopharyngeal cancer.

When it comes to Pakistan, a majority of head and neck cancer cases are oral cancers and most of them are diagnosed in advanced stages.

This information was shared by Dr Sufyan Ahmed, surgeon and assistant professor at the Karachi Medical & Dental College (KMDC), as he recently spoke at a public health awareness seminar in collaboration with Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre.

He said early detection was of paramount importance for curing cancer. “Oral cancers affect a person physically, mentally, financially and socially. However, if we elaborate on the physical and mental aspects, physically due to the location of the lesion, the impact on the face of the patient is critical. The face is considered to be the sole identity of a human. Therefore, when the face is disfigured, the negative impact on the psychology of the patient and also the caregiver is massive,” the medical expert said.

He added that patients with oral cancer experienced many difficulties when performing basic day to day functions like breathing, eating, swallowing and speaking.

"In early stages, such cancers can be cured completely by surgical removal with good cosmetic and functional outcomes. The surgical treatment of oral cancer today is much more advanced to what it was. Now they no longer use invasive surgeries where a huge area of the face or around the lesion is removed,” Dr Ahmed explained.

He said in most cases, only the area that has cancer cells is removed and after removal of that area, the reconstruction methods are well advanced now where attempts are being made to reconstruct the area so that it looks like what it was before.

“Minimal invasive surgical techniques used for such cancers give very good results and early recovery," Dr Ahmed maintained.

He advised the people to visit their dentists yearly for a normal screening of their mouth. He also suggested doing self-examination of the mouth to check any abnormal changes in the colour, texture and shape.

“Eighty per cent of head and neck cancers are curable when found early. In most cases, oral cancer patients generally have precancerous lesions, also known as Oral Potentially Malignant Disorder [OPMD]. When such cases are reported, a proper diagnosis and treatment plan must be created to stop cancer progression,” said Dr Adeel Ahmed Memon, consultant clinical and radiation oncologist and assistant professor at The Karachi Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN).

He added that OPMD was generally more common in Pakistani patients who consumed tobacco. He said that due to the rapidly changing guidelines in the modern oncology, once head and neck cancer is deemed treatable, its patients can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy or combination of these therapies depending on the stage and structures involved.

“Apart from these factors the person’s age and overall health and other associated illnesses also determine the course of treatment,” he explained.

“Radiation therapy is an effective treatment option for localised head and neck cancers. It is often combined with surgery and chemotherapy to improve outcome in advanced, late-phase malignancies. Systemic therapies, which include chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy, are indicated for most patients with metastatic cancers,” said Dr Memon.

Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Dr Essa Laboratories, said that in some parts of the world, such as Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, oral cancers made up to 30 to 40 per cent of the entire cancer burden, straining national health care systems and impoverishing individuals, families and society.

“Over the last year, more than 660,000 people in the world will be given the news that they have head and neck cancer, these numbers continue to rise and are projected to exceed 1 million new cases annually by 2030, what’s really worrying are that awareness remains extremely low, as a result, far too many oral cancers are caught too late,” he said, adding that more than 350,000 people lost their lives to head and neck cancer worldwide each year.

“Tobacco-free society can be achieved with aggressive awareness and community programmes. We need to educate and motivate the teenagers to stay away from tobacco,” said Dr Abdullah.