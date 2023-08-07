FIA put on notice on plea against detention of betel nuts importer

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), provincial law officer and others on a petition against the detention of a betel nuts importer, who is also involved in custom officials smuggling and bribe case.

Petitioner Farhana Noorani submitted in her plea that her spouse Imran Yousuf Noorani was a betel nuts dealer and importer. She submitted that he was earlier booked by the FIA in a case pertaining to smuggling of betel nuts, but he was granted bail in the case.

She said that her spouse was again picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies and his whereabouts were still unknown. She expressed apprehension about the life of the detained man and submitted that police were not disclosing details of any new charges against him.

The high court was requested to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detained person and provide details of cases pending against him.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Agha Faisal after a recent preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the FIA, federal and provincial law officers and others, and called their comments on the next date of hearing.

The bench also directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report with regard to the recovery of another citizen who has been missing since March 16.

Petitioner Shamim Fatima submitted that her spouse Syed Khurrum Ali Kazmi was allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from Jaffer Tayyar Society in Malir and since then he could not be traced.

A police officer dealing with the case informed the high court that a DSP had been assigned the task to recover the missing person, and sought time to file a progress report. The high court directed the DSP to file a progress report by August 27.

Retaining of convict

The SHC also recently ordered retaining the custody of a life imprisonment convict in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case in Landhi prison.

The direction came on a petition of Shazia Bibi seeking retaining the custody of her spouse Raja Arshad Mehmood at the Landhi prison.

A counsel for the petitioner submitted that her spouse was sentenced to life imprisonment in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case by an Islamabad sessions court in October 2022 and an appeal in this regard was pending in the Islamabad High Court.

He submitted that the custody of Raja was also required in two criminal cases registered at the Bahadurabad and Darakhshan police stations in Karachi and presently he was detained at the Landhi prison.

He submitted that there was apprehension about the convict’s shifting to Islamabad again despite the fact that there was no pending case against him there.

He submitted that the petitioner was a resident of Karachi and her two children were also studying in Karachi and being a woman, she was suffering due to incarceration of her husband who is the only male member.

He submitted that the petitioner and her children were living in Karachi and in case her husband was shifted to a prison out of Karachi, it would cause great inconvenience to the family.

The SHC was requested to order retaining the custody of the convict at the Landhi prison as he was required in two criminal cases being heard in Karachi.

An additional prosecutor general submitted that since the petitioner’s husband had been convicted by a district and sessions judge Islamabad and presently he was facing trial in two criminal cases at Karachi, therefore, as per the rule his custody was to be retained near his home.

He said he had no objection if the man remained incarcerated in Karachi. A single bench of the SHC comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar after hearing the arguments and perusal of the prisons rules observed that there was no ambiguity with regard to retaining the custody of the petitioner’s husband at the Landhi prison.

The high court observed that it would be more convenient to retain the custody of the petitioner’s husband in Karachi for his sentence. Besides, the custody of the petitioner’s husband was also not required in Rawalpindi for the purpose of any trial.