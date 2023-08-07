JI to approach judiciary against approval of census results

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) believes that the census results recently approved by the Council of Common Interests are flawed and it will approach the judiciary against the approval of census results.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made this announcement at a press conference held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Sunday.

He dubbed the approval of the census results as an ambush on the rights of Karachi and its residents. He said due rights of the people of Karachi, including their right of representation and share in resources and public sector jobs, had been compromised due to the flawed census.

The JI leader maintained that the people of Karachi would not accept the census results until and unless all the 35 million individuals in the mega city were not counted. The government had declared the population of Karachi as per the data of the National Database and Registration Authority of those who were permanent residents of the city, not on the basis of actual population, he added.

Rehman said the political parties under the Pakistan Democratic Movement and their allies had done grave injustice to Karachi.

He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had backstabbed the people of Karachi against just a governorship and two ministries. It was beyond comprehension why the MQM-P was celebrating the census approval when at least 14.5 million residents of Karachi had not been marked in the enumeration process, he stated.

Talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party, the JI leader said the Sindh chief minister had kept a mysterious mum over the census results. He said a genuine census would have increased the representation of Karachi in the assemblies and that would be translating into decrease of representation of the feudal lords in the Sindh and the National assemblies.

Everyone living in Karachi, contributing to its economy and consuming its resources should be regarded as a resident of the city in the census, Rehman maintained.

A large number of people registered in other areas of the country were living in Karachi for livelihood and other purposes and they all be marked as Karachiites, he demanded.

The Karachi JI chief also made it clear that the JI would not tolerate any delay in the general elections under any pretext.