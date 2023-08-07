Murad to ask Centre for control of KUTC to start KCR project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to take over the Karachi Urban Transport Company (KUTC) to start the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project. He also resolved the land issues of the Malir Expressway to speed up the work on the project.

Shah presided over the 11th meeting of the Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee at the CM House on Sunday. He was told during the meeting that the KUTC would undertake the KCR project.

Since the company is still under the control of the federal government, the CM said he would talk to the prime minister to take over the KUTC, which is responsible for fulfilling the documentation of the KCR project.

The CM was also told that the Pakistan Railways has demanded equal value of land from the provincial government to hand over the right of way (ROW) of the KCR.

On this he said the Sindh government has given the land in question to the railway authorities purely for railway operations. “The KCR is also a train and it would operate on the same track, then why are the railway authorities demanding value of the land?”

The CM directed the railways DS present at the meeting to resolve the issue and give the go-ahead to the provincial authorities so that the same can be communicated to the Chinese authorities to initiate the KCR project.

Shah was told that China’s National Railway Administration needs to conduct an updated feasibility study of the KCR project. On this Planning & Development (P&D) Chairman Hassan Naqvi said the study had been done and sent to the Chinese authorities. The CM said that now the Chinese authorities need to make a framework agreement to start the project.

Malir Expressway

The meeting also discussed the design issues pertaining to the ROW of the second segment of the Malir Expressway project that passes through the dense settlements of Samo Goth, Lasi Goth and Shafi Goth, envisaging the removal of building structures.

Malir Expressway is a 3x3 lane, 38.75km high-speed controlled access road starting from the Jam Sadiq Bridge and ending before the Kathore interchange near M-9. It has six interchanges to be constructed which will connect to major traffic arteries in the city. The project is divided into two segments, 15km and 24km respectively, with a construction time of 30 months.

The first section from the Jam Sadiq Bridge to Quaidabad is to be constructed within 18 months. The completion of the first segment (till Quaidabad) is likely by the end of the current year. The construction activities on road pavement in the first segment are at an advanced stage.

It has been worked out that 138.2 acres of land would be acquired in the second segment, with a tentative land acquisition cost of Rs3.7 billion.

The CM directed the P&D department not to disturb the people living in the villages along the proposed route of the project and instead construct a 2km elevated structure (bridge) on the left side of the villages on the existing alignment at the outer periphery of the right bank of the Malir River.

He said that in this way they will be bypassing Samo Goth, Lasi Goth and Old Shafi Goth to avoid land acquisition and relocation. “The provincial government would pay for the construction of the bridge.”

The chief executive also directed the works & services department to complete the first segment of the Malir Expressway by the end of November this year.

Yellow Line

The meeting also discussed the mass transit projects of Yellow Line and Red Line. Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Yellow Line project would be started with the assistance of the World Bank at a cost of over Rs60 billion.

The Yellow Line project is 14.3km long and 14.3km at grade, with 3.5km of six underpasses, 1.1km of two new bridges, 650m of an old flyover, and 1.45km of a new flyover.

The project has been divided into six packages. Presently, the bidding document is being prepared. The CM directed the mass transit department to expedite the documentation process and start the work at the earliest.

The meeting was also attended by ministers Imtiaz Shaikh and Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, CM’s Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, CM’s Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board chief Imtiaz Shah among others.