August 07, 2023
Self-reliance

August 07, 2023

No amount of high-sounding measures are going to solve our economic problems unless we seriously start to pursue a policy of self-reliance. We must gradually start producing our own technology, starting from less sophisticated products. This is similar to what China has done.

Currently, we import the most basic items and even school stationery cannot be produced locally.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi