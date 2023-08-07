No amount of high-sounding measures are going to solve our economic problems unless we seriously start to pursue a policy of self-reliance. We must gradually start producing our own technology, starting from less sophisticated products. This is similar to what China has done.
Currently, we import the most basic items and even school stationery cannot be produced locally.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
Cheating has become a systematic problem in our education system. The lack of resources and infrastructure to catch...
July 2023 is reportedly set to become the world’s hottest month on record. Temperatures in Europe, where summers...
Our country has a plethora of laws and regulations, covering just about every matter one can think of. However, the...
It is ironic that Karachi is known as ‘the city of lights’, given the long hours of loadshedding that it...
This summer, I travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan for my vacation. I found that the broadband services in the region were...
Childhood is a critical phase of growth and development and providing nutrient-rich staple food is essential to...