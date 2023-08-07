Endemic cheating

Cheating has become a systematic problem in our education system. The lack of resources and infrastructure to catch those who are using underhanded methods is what fuels this rampant problem. This is extremely unfair for the honest and hardworking students, whose future prospects are being undermined.
There need to be stricter standards in examination centres across the country and papers should be checked thoroughly for any signs of cheating. It is also essential to monitor cheaters and exam invigilators to ensure that they are not complicit in the problem.
Abdullah Khan Jamali
Nawabshah
No amount of high-sounding measures are going to solve our economic problems unless we seriously start to pursue a...
July 2023 is reportedly set to become the world’s hottest month on record. Temperatures in Europe, where summers...
Our country has a plethora of laws and regulations, covering just about every matter one can think of. However, the...
It is ironic that Karachi is known as ‘the city of lights’, given the long hours of loadshedding that it...
This summer, I travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan for my vacation. I found that the broadband services in the region were...
Childhood is a critical phase of growth and development and providing nutrient-rich staple food is essential to...