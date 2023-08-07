Endemic cheating

Cheating has become a systematic problem in our education system. The lack of resources and infrastructure to catch those who are using underhanded methods is what fuels this rampant problem. This is extremely unfair for the honest and hardworking students, whose future prospects are being undermined.

There need to be stricter standards in examination centres across the country and papers should be checked thoroughly for any signs of cheating. It is also essential to monitor cheaters and exam invigilators to ensure that they are not complicit in the problem.

Abdullah Khan Jamali

Nawabshah