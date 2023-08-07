Heating up

July 2023 is reportedly set to become the world’s hottest month on record. Temperatures in Europe, where summers were considered pleasant have become unbearable. In Mexico, over a hundred people lost their lives due to extreme heat. In Asia, heavy floods, heatwaves, landslides and extreme weather patterns have become commonplace and adversely impact millions of people each year.

Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries to the effects of global warming and climate change. The catastrophic floods of 2022 are a testament to this fact. However, we do have the power to stop global warming. We must minimize deforestation, encourage environmentally-friendly infrastructure and reduce the use of personal vehicles. These small steps can have a massive positive impact on our lives and secure the world for our future generations.

Rumaissa Xaenub Chouhan

Islamabad