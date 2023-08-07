Unenforced

Our country has a plethora of laws and regulations, covering just about every matter one can think of. However, the effective enforcement of these laws is virtually non-existent. As a result, the people’s rights and safety are always under threat as there is no guarantee the state will protect people according to the law.

Our rulers also have a habit of passing self-serving laws and that too in a very haphazard manner, with proper scrutiny taking a back seat. This can be seen in the government’s passage of over 50 bills in the past few days. Perhaps if scrutiny is maintained, their ability to use the laws to their benefit would be curtailed.

Muhammad Ishaque Memon

Tando Muhammad Khan