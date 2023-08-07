Weak signals

This summer, I travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan for my vacation. I found that the broadband services in the region were quite inadequate, with one having to travel miles in search of a better signal. Local residents are unable to get good signals, which must be especially difficult for students.

Although GB has become a tourism hub, the weak broadband services leave many visitors unable to locate their lodges and other key destinations with ease. The telecommunications authorities should take notice of this issue and work to provide better broadband services to the region.

Irfan Hussain

Karachi