Weak signals

This summer, I travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan for my vacation. I found that the broadband services in the region were quite inadequate, with one having to travel miles in search of a better signal. Local residents are unable to get good signals, which must be especially difficult for students.
Although GB has become a tourism hub, the weak broadband services leave many visitors unable to locate their lodges and other key destinations with ease. The telecommunications authorities should take notice of this issue and work to provide better broadband services to the region.
Irfan Hussain
Karachi
No amount of high-sounding measures are going to solve our economic problems unless we seriously start to pursue a...
Cheating has become a systematic problem in our education system. The lack of resources and infrastructure to catch...
July 2023 is reportedly set to become the world’s hottest month on record. Temperatures in Europe, where summers...
Our country has a plethora of laws and regulations, covering just about every matter one can think of. However, the...
It is ironic that Karachi is known as ‘the city of lights’, given the long hours of loadshedding that it...
Childhood is a critical phase of growth and development and providing nutrient-rich staple food is essential to...