The Balochistan Public Service Commission’s exams for the Provincial Civil Service’s assistant commissioner and section officer positions are set to be conducted in this month. Interestingly, it was previously conducted in 2018. However, the timing of the exams is rather inconvenient as the special CSS exam is going to be conducted in October. There is just a month-and-a-half long gap between these two exams, which makes things quite difficult for those who intend to sit for both of them. The syllabus of the two exams is quite different and thus they must be approached differently.

However, I am against any delays in the upcoming examinations given the high unemployment rate in the province. The delay of these exams can exacerbate this situation and it takes months for one to secure a job even after clearing the exam, making it all the more important to avoid any delays.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Gwadar