Curtailing human potential

Malnutrition and iron deficiency are two of the most common health challenges affecting millions of people in developing countries. These issues not only jeopardize physical health but also hinder socio-economic development and human potential. Malnutrition, caused by an inadequate intake of essential nutrients, leads to severe health consequences, particularly in children and pregnant women. It compromises the immune system, stunts growth, and impairs cognitive development.
Undernutrition and lack of iron in the diet not only harm physical health but may also impair cognitive function and learning abilities. This might hamper socio-economic progress. Governments, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector must collaborate to provide access to nutrient-rich foods, promote education about balanced diets, and fortify staple foods with essential micronutrients.
Zuhair Ali Khan
Karachi
