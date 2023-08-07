Hazara Express accident

With over 30 people killed and 80 injured, the train accident on Sunday is yet another reminder of the infrastructure issues with our train and transport system – whether commuter or long distance. According to reports, 10 bogies of Havelian-bound Hazara Express derailed near the Sahara Railway Station in the Nawabshah district in Sindh on Sunday afternoon. The train is said to have been carrying a large number of people, its capacity more than 1000 passengers; and the derailed bogies – 10 out of 17 – mean there could be heavy life and material loss. Till Sunday evening, there was no indication of what caused the accident. The government has said it will investigate the matter, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique that it could have been either a genuine mechanical fault or a fault had been orchestrated – by way of sabotage.

While there is of course room for speculation in the absence of any specific reason for the derailment of the train, it is not as though train accidents are uncommon in the country. News reports have already pointed out that the same train had escaped an accident in March this year. And just a day before Sunday’s accident three coaches of the Allama Iqbal Express had derailed, thankfully without injuries. And who can forget the 2021 train collision in Sindh that killed 65 people or the Tezgam disaster in 2019 that killed 75 people. It should not take accident upon accident to ask the Pakistan Railways – and more than that, the government – to upgrade its systems.

Over the years, the railways have been all but destroyed by a culture of corruption and inefficiency. The problem with Pakistan’s rail and road infrastructure is systemic. This is despite the fact that for so many years parties like the PML-N sold an infrastructure-oriented development approach for public consumption. Numerous road development projects are initiated every year without attention being paid to bridges and other connecting roads which are in a dangerous condition. With the government heavily committed to building hype around the improvements in transport that bilateral projects are expected to bring, Sunday’s train accident is another reminder that the basic transport infrastructure of the country is in a poor state. The Railways has been ignored more than other forms of transport with the privatization agenda meaning that no money has been put into re-laying its basic infrastructure. A digital system in the Pakistan Railways for example would significantly reduce the risk of accidents. The train collapse on Sunday is likely to be the product of decades of neglect, not a one-off error or sabotage. The government needs to realize that, regardless of the country’s economic situation, money should not be an issue when people’s lives are at stake.