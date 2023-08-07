Caretaker PM to be picked by 9th: Sana

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Interviews for the selection of caretaker prime minister will begin today (Monday) or tomorrow to hold the general elections and manage the country’s affairs until the election of a new government.



Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday confirmed that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had also been among the candidates shortlisted for the slot of caretaker prime minister, saying the name for the caretaker prime minister would be decided by Tuesday or Wednesday (August 8 or 9).

Speaking in Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, anchored by Shahzad Iqbal, the minister also confirmed that the name of a retired Supreme Court judge had also been shortlisted. However, he kept the judge’s name close to his chest.

The minister made it clear that PMLN leaders Ishaq Dar and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had not been shortlisted for the coveted slot.

However, the minister said, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ishaq Dar and any other politician could be considered if decision has been made to consider politicians for the caretaker prime minister office. He said a technocrat or an economist might also be the caretaker prime minister.

Sheikh has been a part of multiple governments. Most recently, he served as finance minister in the PTI government, first as adviser and then as minister.

He had to leave his post after he failed to win a seat in the 2021 Senate election.

“If the assemblies have to dissolve by August 9, then the delimitation process should complete by December 9 after which there won’t be any problem even if the elections are held in February or March,” said the interior minister.

Answering a question, he said the new census was held with the national consensus and it was a huge development at the national level and a matter of pride and pleasure.

The basis reason for the delay in notification of the new census was the objections, he said, adding that nothing catastrophic will happen if the general elections were held in 120 days.

“According to the Constitution of Pakistan, a second general election could not be held on the basis of 2017 census. It was only in 2017 when a room was created for once for the general election. It won’t matter much if the elections are held 20 or 30 days ahead of the schedule for developing national consensus,” Sana added.