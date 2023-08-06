ECNEC okays Rs110bn projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Saturday approved development projects with an estimated cost of approximately Rs110 billion, including the advancement of municipal services in Punjab with a cost of Rs64.48 billion.

One of the approved projects involves the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport with the objective of modernising existing infrastructure and associated facilities through private sector participation, private finance mobilisation, international expertise attraction to improve service quality and efficiency, and the implementation of the latest international standards to stimulate aviation activities and growth.

The scope of the project includes the maintenance, operations, and rehabilitation (as applicable) of landside facilities such as the passenger terminal, cargo terminal/facilities, and parking, along with associated facilities. The responsibility for the management and operations of other facilities and areas, such as air traffic control, runways, taxiways, fuel forms, and aircraft rescue and firefighting facilities, will lie with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The present value of the project has been estimated under the PPP mode at $434.88 million, while in option 2 (traditional mode), the present value of the project is approximately $409.23 million.

Based on the present value, Option-I generates a net value for money of USD 25.65 million. The present value of project cash flows under both options is estimated using a discount rate of 12%. The total concession/contract period for this project is 15 years, with an upfront payment of $100 million expected to be paid to the Civil Aviation Authority by the potentially successful bidder. The official announcement after the ECNEC meeting said that the planning commission had submitted a summary regarding the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under the PPP mode, aimed at modernising the existing infrastructure of the airport and associated facilities by involving the private sector, attracting international expertise, and implementing international standards to enhance aviation activities and growth. The ECNEC approved the project proposal. The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. In addition to the outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport project, the ECNEC also approved a Punjab government project titled “Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I).” This project, costing Rs 64,480.646 million (USD 225 million), will be undertaken with an ADB loan of Rs51,584.517 million (USD 180 million) and a local component of Rs12,896.129 million (USD 45 million). The project aims to enhance climate resilience and improve urban living and health conditions for approximately 2.9 million people in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur cities in Punjab. Furthermore, the ECNEC allowed the inclusion of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) rural areas in the scope of the Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tubewells in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan. The ECNEC also approved a revised/updated project of the Sindh Government titled “Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP)” at a cost of Rs18,805.577 million (USD 85.610 million). This project includes a World Bank loan of Rs16,709.389 million (USD 76.067 million) and aims to upgrade the infrastructure of Karachi City in Karachi South, Korangi, and Malir districts. Additionally, the ECNEC approved a project of the Gilgit–Baltistan Government titled “Rural Development and Climate Resilience Project” at an updated cost of Rs16,264 million with foreign financing of Rs1,1067 million. The project aims to improve the sustainability of living conditions and enhance resilience to climate change and natural disasters for households and communities in Gilgit-Baltistan. Lastly, the ECNEC approved a project titled “Feasibility and Cost Estimate for Dualisation of Sialkot-Eminabad Road up to Kamoki, including a link to the Motorway: 65kms at a cost of Rs10,825.113 million. The project will be executed through 50% cost sharing between the federal and Punjab governments, with the National Highway Authority (NHA) responsible for its execution.