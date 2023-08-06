Imran’s conviction unfair, against natural justice: SCBA

ISLAMABAD: Terming the conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case as against all settled principles of fairness, natural justice and due process of law, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said that the timing of such a decision appeared to be aimed at excluding political leaders from participating in upcoming elections.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid S Zubairi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir expressed their serious reservations to the legality of the judgment issued by the Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad.

The SCBA statement reads, “In blatant violation of the Islamabad High Court’s order dated 04.08.2023, whereby the Learned Additional Sessions Judge has convicted Imran Khan Niazi of corruption under section 167, 173 and 174 of the Election Act and imposed maximum penalty under the law.” It is truly unfortunate that the court has decided the case in absolute haste and without affording the accused a fair opportunity of hearing and in the absence of the counsel for the accused which is in blatant violation of the accused’s fundamental rights as enshrined under Articles 4, 9, 10, 10A and 25 of the Constitution, added the SCBA release. Islamabad High Court had remanded the issue of maintainability back to the Additional Sessions Judge directing him to decide the issue of maintainability afresh, maintained SCBA. The statement added such a hasty decision is against all settled principles of fairness, natural justice and due process of law and the timing of such a decision appears to be aimed at excluding political leaders from participating in upcoming elections.