PBS reports population growth rate at 2.55pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has used different corrective methods including undertaking Post Enumeration Survey in certain selected blocs of districts after which the overall population dropped by around 10 million from 250 million to 241.49 million.

Initially, the PBS results found the population growth at 3.2 percent but finally the Council of Common Interest (CCI) on Saturday approved substantial adjustment, and overgrowth in population stood at 2.55 percent in accordance with provisional results of the first-ever digital Population and Housing Census 2023. In the preliminary results, the Balochistan population growth rate was shown to be 10 pc while that of Sindh stood at over 4 per cent.

Top official sources said that the demographic experts were involved in this process but this forum was incorporated as recommending body and their approval was not sought by PBS and the planning ministry. The demographers initially found that the house listing of certain parts of Balochistan was over and above by 66 percent in 2023 compared to the 2017 census. The same was found in rural parts of Sindh. After detecting such severe flaws, the Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) directed the PBS to undertake post enumeration survey in certain selected blocs all around the four provinces after which the population of Punjab improved and the population of urban Sindh especially Karachi also went up. However, there are still some interesting results whereby the population of urban Islamabad has dropped.

When contacted top official of PBS told The News that the first of CCI’s official minutes would be released after which the notification of census results would be issued. After completion of this process, the PBS would share the census results with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for de-limitation of seats within the provinces. It would be an interesting situation how the number of seats within the provinces would be adjusted to extend support to the favoured parties and their candidates.

The intra-provincial seat adjustments might not be done due to which the number of NA or PA seats would neither be increased nor decreased to avoid the requirement of constitutional amendment at the twilight of the completion of the tenure of PDM led regime. However, within the provinces adjustments of seats would be done keeping in view the increase or decrease of the population.

According to an official statement issued by PBS after the CCI meeting, the Council of Common Interest (CCI) has approved the results of the First Ever Digital Census of Pakistan with consensus in its 50th meeting held today under the chair of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by chief ministers from all provinces. The 7th Population and Housing Census was started on 1st March 2023 and has counted 241.49 million people across Pakistan with a growth rate of 2.55 percent as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The administrative unit-wise breakdown of Population and Annual Growth Rate is as follows:

The 7th Population and Housing Census is historic, as this largest digitization exercise of South Asia was planned in the shortest span of time i.e., just 18 months. Further, for the first time Population of Pakistan was counted digitally using tablets. For the first time facility of self-enumeration was provided to the citizens of Pakistan. This Census has also provided an economic frame to determine the size of Economic clusters across the country.

All the structures have been Geo Tagged. Online monitoring dashboards were provided to stakeholders. All the abovementioned achievements make the First Digital Census a significant milestone and a huge leap towards digitization.

The Census data helps governments to decide how to distribute funds and assistance to provinces, districts and localities. It is also used for the re-appropriation of National Assembly seats by drawing the lines of legislative districts.