BNP rejects census results

QUETTA: The Balochistan National Party has rejected the decision to approve the results of the seventh census. In a statement, it said the population of Balochistan had been deliberately reduced and it was an attempt to deprive the people of their rights once again. “All the political parties should make a joint plan in this regard. We will announce a plan of action regarding the census on Sunday,” it added.
ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Saturday approved development projects with an...
ISLAMABAD: Terming the conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case as against all settled...
The epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region
LONDON: Former prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison for corrupt practices involving...
Nawaz, Zardari, Shehbaz were also imprisoned in this city
A hurried trial and and the method used to decide the case leaves much to critique