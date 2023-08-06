 
BNP rejects census results

By News Desk
August 06, 2023

QUETTA: The Balochistan National Party has rejected the decision to approve the results of the seventh census. In a statement, it said the population of Balochistan had been deliberately reduced and it was an attempt to deprive the people of their rights once again. “All the political parties should make a joint plan in this regard. We will announce a plan of action regarding the census on Sunday,” it added.