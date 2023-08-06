PTI chief’s arrest Pakistan’s internal matter: US

WASHINGTON: The US has declared that the case against the PTI chief and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter.
Responding to the question put forward by The News about the PTI chairman’s arrest, the State Department stated, “The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter.” In its brief response, the department also said, “we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world.”
