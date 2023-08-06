No major protest in KP after Imran’s arrest

PESHAWAR: No major protest rallies were staged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the police arrested a number of workers in various districts while trying to take to the streets.

In the provincial capital, a few PTI activists staged a protest near the Pir Zakori Bridge on the call of the local party leadership. However, the police arrested some of the activists for violating Section 144.

It was learnt that the PTI Peshawar leadership had given a call to the party workers to stage a protest near the Pir Zakori Bridge on the Grand Trunk Road but only 10 to 12 party workers showed up.

They were arrested by the police when the workers started chanting slogans against Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the police in Swat arrested the father of former federal minister Murad Saeed under the 3 MPO.

He was shifted to Kabal Police Station. The police arrested scores of PTI workers during a crackdown after Imran Khan’s arrest.

A heavy contingent of the police had been deployed at Matta, Khwarzakhela, Mingora and other towns in Swat.

In Charsadda, at least 40 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested for violating Section 144 by staging a protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The arrested PTI workers were taken to various police stations in the district.

District Police Officer, Charsadda, Mohammad Arif Khan said that the PTI workers were arrested for defying Section 144.

The workers were arrested from outside the hujras and residences of the PTI leaders in Charsadda district. The cops had been deployed outside the residences of the PTI leaders after Imran Khan’s arrest.

It may be mentioned that the district administration had imposed Section 144 in Charsadda in the aftermath of the rising incidents of terrorism.