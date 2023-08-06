ADC injured in North Waziristan attack

MIRANSHAH: An additional deputy commissioner was injured in an attack in Razmak sub-division in North Waziristan here on Saturday, a police official said.
According to DSP Razmak Sherwali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Qaiser Kundi was on his way to Razmak from Duncan when unidentified persons opened fire on his car in Muhajir Bazaar area. As a result, Qaiser Kundi was injured. During the attack, his son and squad remained safe. The condition of the additional deputy commissioner was said to be out of danger. He was transferred to the military hospital in Razmak, where he was undergoing treatment. In a statement, the Provincial Management Service Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, condemned the assassination attack on the official and asked the government to give foolproof security to the officers serving in the field particularly in erstwhile Fata. The association reiterated its demand for creation of a district regulatory force.
