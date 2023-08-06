Torkham border reopened after brief closure

LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan border Torkham reopened after a brief closure when Pakistani and Afghan border forces exchanged harsh words over a petty issue, officials said on Saturday.

An official told The News on the condition of anonymity that a soldier from the paramilitary force stopped a man, who was allegedly smuggling sugar from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

He said as the man with the sugar bag was stopped at Torkham an Afghan soldier crossed the border and entered Pakistani side of the border. He said the Afghan soldier allegedly slapped Pakistani soldier which led to a scuffle and subsequently the border was closed.

The official said all kinds of activities came to a halt at the border for half an hour, however, after successful talk between the officials Torkham border was re-opened.